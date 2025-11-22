Bernie Sanders Asks Whether AI Will Really Serve Workers Or 'What Mr Musk And Mr Bezos Have In Mind' As Geoffrey Hinton Reveals The Real Risk

This week, in a wide-ranging discussion at Georgetown University, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt) and AI pioneer Geoffrey Hinton warned that artificial intelligence could improve lives — but only if it's controlled by people whose interests extend beyond those of tech billionaires.

Sanders Questions Who AI Will Really Benefit

During a public forum, Sanders argued that the core issue is not whether AI is good or bad but who holds the power to shape it.

Pointing to the enormous investments by major tech leaders, he questioned whether the future they envision aligns with the needs of ordinary workers.

Sanders asked whether anyone truly believes "the richest people on Earth," referring to Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos, are pouring billions into AI to lower the workweek, expand access to health care, or address climate change.

"Do you think that is what Mr. Musk and Mr. Bezos have in mind?" he said. "Probably not."

He said that while AI and robotics could reduce dangerous labor and boost productivity, the benefits often fail to reach workers, citing recent union negotiations pushing for a 32-hour workweek as an example of companies resisting shared gains.

Hinton Warns Politics, Not Technology, Pose The Danger

Hinton, widely referred to as the "godfather of AI," offered an optimistic but guarded view. He said powerful AI systems could one day handle most work, but that outcome depends on political structures designed to protect people, not exploit them.

He told the audience that if society were organized for the "benefit of the people," developing advanced AI would be an obvious choice. But in systems driven by profit and power, he warned, rapid automation could deepen inequality.

Hinton argued that AI must be built to prioritize human well-being — comparing the ideal dynamic to a mother caring for a child — and said researchers should focus on designing systems that care more about humans than themselves.

White House Eyes National Standards Amid China Fears

This comes after earlier this week, it was reported that President Donald Trump is weighing an executive order that would hand Washington sweeping power over AI oversight.

He is intensifying his effort to curb state authority just a day after cautioning that China could surpass the U.S. in the AI race.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Silicon Valley is pouring unprecedented sums into artificial intelligence. The "Magnificent Seven" — Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) , Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) , Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) , Amazon, Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) (NASDAQ:META) , Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Tesla — are projected to spend nearly $400 billion on AI infrastructure this year.

That figure amounts to roughly half of the U.S.' expected GDP growth in 2025, according to new analysis from Sparkline Capital.

