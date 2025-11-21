Facebook Tests 'Project Luna': Will It Challenge ChatGPT?

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) is testing a new generative-AI briefing on Facebook as part of its urgent push to challenge ChatGPT.

The social media company is testing a new AI-powered daily briefing for its 3 billion monthly active users, according to the Washington Post.

The initiative, internally called Project Luna, analyzes Facebook content and external sources to deliver personalized morning updates. The hope is that it positions Meta to compete directly with ChatGPT's Pulse research summary tool.

The company will roll out the feature to a small test group in select U.S. cities such as New York and San Francisco.

The briefing marks Meta's latest push to make AI a daily habit for users as it races against leading chatbots from OpenAI and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google.

ChatGPT previewed Pulse for Pro users in September, providing custom suggestions tied to topics they follow or calendar-synced reminders like gift purchases or training plans.

The $1.5 trillion company gained just 1% year-to-date due to investor concerns over its AI spending and the lack of clear profitability from the metaverse division.

Meta continues to face disputes with news publishers over its shifting stance on distributing journalism across Facebook — and more recently, over allegations that Meta used copyrighted news content to train its AI models without permission.

Inside Meta's AI organization, leadership changes and restructuring continue. Chief AI scientist Yann LeCun announced earlier this week that he plans to leave and launch an AI startup.

Last month, Meta cut about 600 jobs in its AI division as newly appointed chief AI officer Alexandr Wang streamlined teams to speed up decisions and increase impact.

On October 29, Meta reported strong third-quarter results, posting adjusted earnings of $7.25 per share and beating Wall Street revenue estimates with $51.24 billion, up 26% year-over-year.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Meta's AI investments — including Meta Superintelligence Labs and AI glasses — are driving momentum as usage and ad pricing continue to rise across its apps.

Meta expects fourth-quarter revenue of $56 billion to $59 billion, roughly in line with analyst forecasts, while AI-driven infrastructure and talent expansion push expenses and capital spending sharply higher into 2026.

Price Action: META stock was up 0.47% at $591.94 at last check Friday.

