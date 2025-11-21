SEALSQ logo
SEALSQ, Quobly Unite To Advance Secure Quantum Hardware As Demand Surges

by Akanksha Bakshi Benzinga Editor
SEALSQ Corp. (NASDAQ:LAES) and quantum-electronics firm Quobly announced a collaboration to merge secure semiconductor technologies with scalable quantum computing.

The partnership brings together two organizations that aim to shape the evolution of quantum hardware and post-quantum security as the field moves toward commercial deployment.

The companies will evaluate how secure chip architectures and silicon-based quantum processors can be co-designed for future large-scale systems. Their goal is to define hardware foundations that integrate quantum-resistant security and fault-tolerant computation from the outset.

SEALSQ plans to incorporate its post-quantum cryptography, secure elements and Root-of-Trust frameworks with Quobly's CMOS-compatible silicon spin-qubit platform.

By doing so, both firms aim to address the rising demand for secure, high-performance quantum systems across the defense, finance, intelligence, and critical infrastructure sectors.

Also Read: Shkreli’s Shorts Up 600% As Quantum Stocks Tank

The alliance also supports the companies' expansion in the U.S., where trusted hardware and quantum-safe computing have become strategic priorities.

Quobly expects to strengthen its positioning in national-security domains, while SEALSQ anticipates adapting its security modules to next-generation processor architectures.

SEALSQ CEO Carlos Moreira noted that the collaboration helps establish secure foundations for sovereign quantum systems built for industrialization.

SEALSQ is also advancing a domestic manufacturing effort, as highlighted in a recent update outlining how the company is expanding its made-in-USA quantum-safe capabilities to support secure computing needs across critical sectors.

LAES Price Action: SEALSQ shares are trading lower by 6.75% at $3.39 at publication on Friday.

Courtesy: SEALSQ

