Governor Tate Reeves announced that Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) committed $3 billion to build a new data center campus in Warren County, Mississippi, creating at least 200 high-paying full-time jobs and supporting more than 300 additional regional positions.

The project expands Amazon’s growing presence in Mississippi, following its $10 billion commitment and 1,000 planned jobs in Madison County.

Amazon Web Services is accelerating U.S. leadership in AI with major investments in advanced cloud and generative AI infrastructure. The Mississippi expansion strengthens the state’s role in the nation’s digital economy.

Construction on the Vicksburg data center complex will begin in 2026.

The company expects the project—the most significant private investment in Warren County’s history—to strengthen Mississippi’s position in the “Digital Delta” while expanding the state’s role in powering America’s technology future.

Amazon is bringing the same custom chips, servers, and high-performance infrastructure that run its largest AI compute clusters, helping expand advanced digital capabilities in Mississippi.

Amazon plans to continue investing in training programs, community funds, and education partnerships to ensure residents benefit directly from the economic expansion.

The $2.3 trillion Big Tech giant stock is down 1% year-to-date.

Amazon had shared plans to spend about $100 billion into AI initiatives this year, outpacing rivals as it ramps up investment in Amazon Web Services data centers and software infrastructure.

CEO Andy Jassy said the company’s $26.3 billion in fourth-quarter spending sets the benchmark for quarterly investments in 2025, with most of the capital directed toward expanding AI compute capacity and tools.

Jassy expects the cost of inference to fall sharply, making it easier for businesses to integrate generative AI and ultimately increasing overall cloud spending.

Amazon’s push comes as global competitors—including Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) —race to secure leadership in the AI market.

AMZN Price Action: Amazon.com shares were up 0.60% at $218.45 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

