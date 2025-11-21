Musk Warns AI Must Value 'Truth And Beauty' As He Predicts Humanoid Robots From Tesla, Others Will Eliminate Global Poverty

On Wednesday, speaking at the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Elon Musk said advances in artificial intelligence and humanoid robotics could usher in a future of unprecedented abundance — but only if AI systems are built with human-centered values.

Musk Says Traditional Anti-Poverty Efforts Have Fallen Short

During a discussion with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Saudi Communications Minister Abdullah A. Alswaha, Musk argued that decades of global initiatives aimed at reducing poverty have delivered mixed results.

He told attendees that while governments and nonprofits have "tried many approaches," the results speak for themselves. In contrast, he said, rapid progress in AI and robotics offers a real path to lifting living standards worldwide.

AI, Humanoid Robots Will Drive Global Wealth, Musk Says

Musk predicted that humanoid robots — including Tesla's Optimus and similar machines from other companies — will take over most physical and cognitive labor, dramatically lowering costs and expanding access to essential services.

He said the only realistic way to make "everyone wealthy" is through AI systems capable of performing complex tasks and robots capable of handling work at scale.

Musk suggested that this shift could provide average people with access to services and experiences that outperform what even the world's richest individuals enjoy today, from advanced medical care to immersive entertainment.

Sharing the clip on X, Musk expanded on the remarks, saying the most likely outcome is a world where AI and robotics enable a level of prosperity that surpasses anything seen before.

A Future Of Abundance Depends On Aligned AI Values

Musk cautioned that the benefits of AI hinge on ensuring that advanced systems are aligned with core human values.

He said AI must be deeply connected to "truth and beauty" for the positive future he envisions to be achievable.

Tesla Q3 Revenue Surges 12% To $28.1 Billion

Tesla reported third-quarter revenue of $28.095 billion, representing a 12% increase from the same period last year. This figure exceeded Wall Street's consensus estimate of $26.239 billion, according to Benzinga Pro data.

The result marked Tesla's first revenue beat versus analysts' expectations after four consecutive quarters of misses.

Automotive sales contributed $21.21 billion to the total, up 6% compared with the year-ago quarter.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate Tesla maintains strong medium and long-term growth, despite a slowdown in short-term momentum.

