Tesla To Expand Rental Program Across Multiple US Cities With Unlimited Miles, Free Supercharging From $60/Day

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is reportedly expanding its rental program across various cities.

Rentals Starting At $60/Day

In a post on the social media platform X on Thursday, influencer Sawyer Merritt shared that the automaker was expanding its rental program across multiple cities in the U.S., citing a series of job listings on the company's careers page. The listings showcase “Rental Readiness Specialist” positions open across cities like Boston, Austin, Fort Worth, Phoenix, Houston and Nashville.

Merritt said that Tesla will offer "Unlimited miles, free Supercharging" as well as FSD access with the rental program. Tesla will offer "up to 7-day rentals" as well as a $250 discount on purchase "within 7 days of rental."

Merritt also said that the company is offering the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y for $60 per day, while the Cybertruck would be available for $75 per day. The Model S and the Model X are offered at $90/day.

It's worth noting that Tesla had initially announced a rental program at its San Diego location, and the program runs till December 31, 2025. Renters must be 21 years old and have a valid driver's license.

Elon Musk Touts Airbnb-like Service

Musk had also predicted that Tesla owners would be able to rent out their vehicles when they aren't using them through a possible FSD business model for full self-driving, which could be like a combination of Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) and Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) .

Ross Gerber Praises FSD

Elsewhere, Gerber Kawasaki co-founder Ross Gerber praised the company's FSD v14, calling it a "big step up" from the FSD v13. He also said that he was “pretty pleased” with the system’s improvements with the updates.

Price Action: TSLA recorded a 2.17% decline to $395.23 at market close, but surged 0.60% to $397.60 during after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro data.

