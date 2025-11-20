Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) , the most valuable company, continues to bask in the glory of the artificial intelligence frenzy, evident from its upbeat quarterly results and new alliances.

HUMAIN, backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, expanded its strategic partnership with Nvidia to accelerate sovereign AI infrastructure in Saudi Arabia and the U.S.

The company plans to deploy up to 600,000 of Nvidia’s latest AI systems over the next three years, including GB300 platforms, as it scales its full-stack AI capabilities.

HUMAIN is building Nvidia-powered data centers in Saudi Arabia and expanding into the U.S. with new facilities designed for high-density compute and advanced model workloads.

HUMAIN will also use NVIDIA Nemotron open technologies to train HUMAIN Chat, bringing AI to the world’s more than 400 million Arabic speakers, and tap NVIDIA Omniverse libraries to speed physical AI initiatives.

The company also formed a strategic partnership with Global AI to develop U.S.-based AI compute capacity, including GB300 clusters connected through Nvidia Quantum-X800 InfiniBand networking.

The new U.S. campus will support large-scale model development, secure inference operations, and sovereign-cloud integration for enterprise and government customers.

Data Center Buildout And Cloud Alliances

In parallel, HUMAIN and xAI are building a network of large-scale data centers in Saudi Arabia starting with a flagship deployment exceeding 500 MW. The facility will host approximately 18,000 GB300 GPUs to support the training of future Grok models and extend xAI’s global supercomputing footprint.

HUMAIN also extended its collaboration with Amazon.com Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Amazon Web Services to deploy and manage up to 150,000 AI accelerators, including the latest NVIDIA GB300s AI infrastructure and AWS’s Trainium chips, within a dedicated “AI Zone” in Riyadh.

As part of the expanded partnership, AWS will become HUMAIN’s preferred AI partner globally, and the two companies will collaborate to bring AI compute and services from Saudi Arabia to customers worldwide.

U.S.–Saudi AI Cooperation And Market Impact

Major U.S. chipmakers like Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) stand to gain new momentum as Washington prepares to approve the first shipments of advanced AI chips to Humain, Saudi Arabia’s state-backed AI initiative.

The expected authorization supports a broader U.S.–Saudi AI cooperation pact following Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s meeting with President Donald Trump.

Backed by the country’s $1 trillion Public Investment Fund, Humain plans to deploy up to 400,000 AI chips by 2030 and invest about $50 billion to scale data centers and national computing capacity.

Price Actions: NVDA stock was trading higher by 4.86% to $195.59 premarket at last check Thursday.

