Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Wednesday disclosed its partnership with HUMAIN, a PIF-backed provider of full-stack AI solutions in Saudi Arabia.

The companies have launched a first-of-its-kind collaboration spanning models, applications, agents, and infrastructure.

Details

This collaboration combines Adobe’s global creative and marketing technology expertise with HUMAIN’s sovereign AI capabilities to create personalized generative AI models and applications tailored to Middle Eastern culture, Saudi heritage, values, and religious context.

Also Read: Wall Street Gives Adobe’s AI Future A Thumbs-Up, But Investors Sell The Stock Anyway

In particular, Adobe will integrate its Firefly Foundry model platform with HUMAIN’s Arabic-first LLM, ALLAM, enabling custom generative AI models.

The partners will work on next-generation multimodal AI, across audio, images, video, 3D, and digital twins, powered by culturally relevant datasets developed within the Arab region.

As a strategic technology partner for Adobe Firefly Foundry, HUMAIN will help companies build culturally aware AI models trained on their content and provide over 400 million Arabic speakers with advanced generative AI tailored to the Arab world.

HUMAIN and Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) will jointly deploy Qualcomm’s Data Center AI solutions to enable large-scale diffusion-based image and video inference, supporting the Adobe-HUMAIN partnership.

Management Commentary

Shantanu Narayen, Chair and CEO of Adobe, said, “Creative expression has never been more impactful or accessible with AI, unlocking new possibilities for creators and enterprises across the Arab world and globally. The combination of Adobe’s leadership in creativity and AI innovation paired with HUMAIN’s cultural intelligence and hyperscale infrastructure will deliver huge impact across the region and beyond.”

Cristiano Amon, President and CEO of Qualcomm, added, “Utilizing Qualcomm’s energy efficient AI200 and AI250 advanced data center solutions, HUMAIN can deploy large language and multimodal AI inference workloads – including diffusion-based image and video inference – to empower millions of content creators, with the flexibility to seamlessly extend from cloud to device.”

Semrush Acquisition

On Wednesday, the company disclosed that it has reached a definitive agreement to purchase Semrush Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SEMR) for approximately $1.9 billion.

As people rely more and more on language models like ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini for information, recommendations and purchase decisions, the deal shines a light on the increasing importance of brand visibility.

Price Action: ADBE shares were trading higher by 0.55% to $319.87 premarket at last check Thursday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo by Charles-McClintock Wilson via Shutterstock