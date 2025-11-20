Nvidia Corp.’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) stronger-than-expected quarterly results ignited a broad rally across semiconductor names, sending key supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd (NYSE:TSM) higher in premarket trading on Thursday.

The momentum added to an already robust year for the world’s largest contract chipmaker, which has gained 43% year-to-date on surging demand from Nvidia and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) .

Reassurance After Alleged Data Leak

The sector’s gains came as Pegatron Corp. Chairman Tung Tzu-hsien addressed concerns surrounding an alleged theft of Taiwan Semiconductor’s confidential process technology.

His remarks followed reports that former TSMC executive vice president Lo Wei-jen took data related to the chipmaker’s most advanced 2nm, A16 and A14 process technologies before retiring in July and joining Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) last month.

Speaking to reporters ahead of a technology forum in Taipei, Tung emphasized that Taiwan’s semiconductor ecosystem remains “globally competitive” and would not be undermined by “one or two individual incidents.”

He underscored that Taiwan Semiconductor’s edge comes from a deeply flexible manufacturing system capable of sustaining high yields while serving dozens of customers with differing needs, the Taipei Times reported.

Tung added that any stolen information would offer only limited reference value because production lines vary widely across chipmakers, with distinct tools, configurations and operational flows that make direct replication “nearly impossible.”

Continued Leadership Amid Global Competition

The comments come as Taiwan Semiconductor faces growing geopolitical scrutiny and rising competition, including efforts by China to expand its domestic chip capabilities—often with help from former Taiwanese engineers.

Tung noted that despite this dynamic, Taiwan Semiconductor has continued to strengthen its process leadership and maintain its role at the center of the global semiconductor supply chain.

Investor optimism remains strong as well. British investment firm Baillie Gifford & Co. recently told CNBC’s Squawk Box Asia that it recommends doubling down on Taiwan Semiconductor, citing the company’s de facto monopoly in advanced contract chip manufacturing and its strategic importance to the global technology and AI industries.

Potential Legal Action Under Review

Meanwhile, Taiwan’s High Prosecutors’ Office said its Intellectual Property Branch has launched an investigation into Lo’s actions. Taiwan Semiconductor is gathering evidence as it considers potential legal steps.

TSM Price Action: Taiwan Semiconductor shares were trading higher by 2.22% to $288.63 premarket at last check Thursday.

