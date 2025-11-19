Nvidia Says Surging AI Chip Demand Could Push Blackwell–Rubin Revenue Beyond $500 Billion Target As Stock Surges Over 5% After Hours

On Wednesday, Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) said that demand for its newest AI chips continues to accelerate at a pace that may drive total revenue for its Blackwell and Rubin platforms past the previously announced $500 billion target through 2026.

Nvidia Reaffirms Massive $500 Billion Roadmap With Significant Upside Ahead

During the company's earnings call, Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore pressed executives on whether Nvidia was still tracking toward the ambitious revenue outlook outlined at its GTC conference.

At the time, the company projected $500 billion in cumulative revenue for Blackwell and Rubin through calendar year 2026. Moreover, Nvidia had already shipped roughly $150 billion.

Moore asked whether the remaining $350 billion in expected sales over the next 14 months was still the general parameter and whether growing demand could push the total even higher.

In response, Nvidia CFO Colette Kress said the company remains firmly on track — and demand may exceed the original forecast.

"We are on track for that as we have finished some of the quarters… The number will grow," she said, adding that Nvidia expects "additional needs for compute" that will be ready to ship by fiscal 2026.

"We shipped $50 billion this quarter. But we would be not finished if we didn’t say that we’ll probably be taking more orders," she stated.

New Mega-Deals Signal Soaring Global Appetite For Nvidia AI Chips

Kress pointed to fresh demand signals, including Nvidia's newly announced partnership with Saudi Arabia.

The agreement alone involves 400,000 to 600,000 additional GPUs over the next three years. She also highlighted ongoing large-scale orders from Anthropic, noting that such deals create clear upside beyond the original revenue target.

"So there’s definitely an opportunity for us to have more on top of the $500 billion that we announced," Kress said.

Nvidia Extends Record-Breaking Streak With Another Earnings Beat

Nvidia posted third-quarter revenue of $57.0 billion, a 62% jump from last year, surpassing the Wall Street consensus of $54.88 billion, according to Benzinga Pro.

The chipmaker delivered earnings of $1.30 per share, ahead of analysts' expectations of $1.25.

The results extended Nvidia's streak to 12 consecutive quarters of topping estimates on both revenue and earnings, with the latest period also setting a new all-time sales record.

The tech giant currently has a market cap of $4.53 trillion.

On Wednesday, Nvidia closed at $186.52, up 2.85% and climbed further to $196 in after-hours trading, reflecting a gain of 5.08%. The chipmaker places in the 98th percentile for Growth and 92nd percentile for Quality in Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings, highlighting its standout performance relative to sector peers.

