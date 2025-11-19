Apple iPhone Pocket: How To Score Limited-Edition Designer Pouch Everyone's Talking About Before It Sells Out

Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) latest accessory, the iPhone Pocket, has quickly gone viral, leaving fans eager to get their hands on the designer pouch before it disappears from stores.

Apple iPhone Pocket Features And Designer Collaboration

The iPhone Pocket is a 3D-knitted, cross-body pouch designed to carry an iPhone, AirPods, and small essentials.

It was created in collaboration with the Issey Miyake Design Studio, the same Japanese label behind Steve Jobs' iconic black turtlenecks.

The pouch can be worn as a sling bag, on the wrist, or attached to a handbag, offering multiple styling options for users.

Pricing, Colours And Availability For The Viral iPhone Accessory

Apple offers a short strap version for $149.95 in eight colours, including lemon, mandarin, purple, and black, while the long strap edition retails at $229.95 in sapphire, cinnamon, and black.

The limited-edition accessory went on sale Friday, Nov. 14, at select Apple Stores in the U.S., U.K., Japan, France, Italy, South Korea, Singapore, and Greater China.

Social media quickly flooded with posts from early buyers showing off the pouch in different colors and styles.

Social Media Reacts To Apple's $230 iPhone Pocket

On Tuesday, tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee (MKBHD) criticized Apple's $230 iPhone Pocket, calling it a "litmus test" for the extremes of brand loyalty.

Social media users have shared mixed reactions, many mocked the accessory, with Bently calling it a "cut-up sock."

Another user, StyleListings, joked about its high price.

Sovey questioned who would pay $230 for an "iPhone sock," though noted it is selling well.

On the other hand, juan praised the pouch, likening it to the iPod Socks and calling it "beautiful," showing that some fans still appreciate its designer appeal.

