Tesla Superchargers To Open To Stellantis EVs In 2026, Expanding Into Japan, South Korea In 2027

Jeep, Chrysler parent company Stellantis NV (NYSE:STLA) has announced it will adopt NACS (North American Charging Standard) ports on its EVs, letting owners access Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Supercharger network.

Availability To Start In 2026

The automaker, in a statement released on Tuesday, said that owners of the Jeep Wagoneer EV and the Dodge Charger Daytona customers in North America would be able to access the network in 2026, with the 2026 Jeep Recon, as well as Stellantis' future products to offer NACS support.

The network will be accessible to Japan and South Korea, starting in 2027, giving owners "future access to more than 28,000 Tesla Superchargers across all five countries," the automaker said, adding that further details would be available in the future.

Stellantis Recall Woes, US Production Boost

The news comes as Stellantis recently issued a recall for over 320,065 units of the 2022-2026 Grand Cherokee 4Xe (228,221 units) and 2020-2025 Jeep Wrangler 4Xe (91,844 units) vehicles. The recall covers issues with the Hybrid batteries that could cause a fire.

Company CEO Antonio Filosa, during Stellantis' third-quarter earnings call, reiterated the importance of the U.S. market in the company's plans. He highlighted the company’s $13 billion investment in the U.S., which will help Stellantis boost production by 50% and reduce tariff exposure.

Stellantis recently announced a partnership with Pony AI Inc. (NASDAQ:PONY) to develop level 4 AV vans. The initial testing of the vans will take place in Luxembourg this year, with a planned expansion across Europe in 2026.

