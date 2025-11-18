Sundar Pichai Introduces Gemini 3 As Google's 'Most Intelligent' AI Model: 'Get What You Need With Less Prompting'

On Tuesday, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) CEO Sundar Pichai unveiled Google Gemini 3, calling it the company's most capable and nuanced AI system so far, as the search giant accelerates its competition with OpenAI's GPT-5.

Google Calls Gemini 3 Its Most Advanced AI Model Yet

Google introduced Gemini 3 as a major leap forward in its multimodal and agentic capabilities, positioning the model as a smarter and more context-aware successor to Gemini 2.5.

"Gemini 3 is our most intelligent model that helps you bring any idea to life," the company said in a blog post.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Pichai said the upgraded system is designed to help users "get what you need with less prompting" by understanding intent more accurately and handling complex tasks with greater depth.

The model begins rolling out on Tuesday to select paid subscribers through the Gemini app, AI Mode in Search and enterprise tools, with broader availability expected in the coming weeks.

See Also: Jeff Bezos Was Always Confident That The iPad Was No ‘Kindle Killer’ And He’s Still Turning The Page On Apple: ‘You Don’t Understand My Audience’

Aiming To Reinvent Search With More Visual, Interactive Answers

Google said Gemini 3 will power new generative interfaces capable of producing magazine-style explanations, interactive calculators and dynamic layouts featuring images, tables and grids.

In a demonstration, Google showed the model explaining Van Gogh's works with contextual visuals and narrative summaries.

In the blog post, Demis Hassabis, CEO of Google DeepMind, said Gemini 3 is designed to replace "cliché and flattery" with more honest and insightful responses.

A Direct Challenge To OpenAI As Big Tech Ramps Up AI Spending

The launch comes as OpenAI continues updating GPT-5. This month, the AI startup has released two improved versions described as "warmer," more capable and better at following instructions.

Both companies are pushing aggressively to stay ahead as demand for AI accelerates.

Alphabet and other tech giants — including Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) , Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) — expect to collectively reach about $600 billion this year on capital spending.

Google Expands Developer Tools With Antigravity

Google also unveiled Antigravity, a new agent platform that lets developers build at a higher, task-oriented level.

Businesses can integrate Gemini 3 through Vertex AI, where the model can generate onboarding materials, analyze videos and factory images, or support procurement workflows.

The Gemini app now has 650 million monthly active users and Google's AI Overviews reaches two billion monthly users.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings show GOOGL sustaining a solid growth trend across short, medium and long-term time frames. Click here for a deeper look at how it stacks up against peers and competitors.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: Photo Agency on Shutterstock.com