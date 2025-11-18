Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) and Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) announced a new strategic undertaking on Tuesday to collaborate on advanced, integrated energy solutions designed to significantly improve data center efficiency, resilience, and deployment speed.

Vertiv CEO Gio Albertazzi announced that the new collaboration with Caterpillar and its subsidiary Solar Turbines forms a “cornerstone” of their Bring Your Own Power & Cooling (BYOP&C) strategy, aiming to provide resilient, on-site power generation solutions that reduce or eliminate reliance on the public grid.

This initiative integrates Vertiv’s cooling and power distribution products with Caterpillar and Solar Turbines’ expertise in power generation and CCHP (Combined Cooling, Heat, and Power). They will deliver pre-designed architectures that optimize data center performance, simplify deployment, and accelerate time-to-power.

The joint effort addresses the growing need for reliable, on-site energy solutions for consistent cooling and power. Caterpillar and Solar Turbines will supply dependable, scalable power generation solutions like natural gas turbines and reciprocating engines for electric power and thermal energy CCHP applications.

Vertiv will contribute its complete portfolio of power and cooling services, packaged as modular, pre-designed blocks, to shorten design cycles.

The companies offer a fully integrated solution with validated performance and interfaces, enabling customers to design and install faster. This Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) represents a pivotal step in helping customers overcome energy constraints to deploy optimized AI centers.

Price Action: VRT shares were trading lower by 1.07% to $164.88 at last check Tuesday. CAT was down 1.57%.

Photo by T. Schneider via Shutterstock