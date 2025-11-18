Honda Recalls Over 256,000 Accord Hybrid Vehicles Over Software Issue

Japanese Automaker Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) has issued a recall for its Accord hybrid line of vehicles over a software issue.

256K Accord Hybrid Vehicles Affected

Honda issued a recall for 256,603 units of the Accord Hybrid vehicles manufactured between 2023 and 2025, the automaker said in its acknowledgement to NHTSA on Monday.

"Due to a software error, the integrated control module (ICM) central processing unit (CPU) may reset while driving, causing a loss of drive power," the automaker said in the acknowledgement.

Honda's EV Pullback

Honda, in September, announced it was pulling the plug on the Acura ZDX EV development, which is based on General Motors Co.'s (NYSE:GM) Ultium platform. The automaker cited poor EV demand in the U.S. for the scaling back of the crossover.

Toyota Battery Production

Honda's fellow Japanese automaker, Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) , recently bolstered its presence in the U.S. as it began production activities at the Liberty, North Carolina, facility, which represents Toyota’s first battery plant outside Japan and its eleventh production site in the United States.

Ford Recall Woes, Technician Shortages

Meanwhile, Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) CEO Jim Farley acknowledged the company's recalls, which have totaled 134 in 2025, but remained optimistic, calling them the "largest" near-term opportunity for the automaker.

The CEO also lamented the shortage of skilled technicians in the U.S., saying that he had 5,000 open jobs at the company, paying $120,000/year for the job. "We are not investing in educating a next generation," Farley said.

Image via Shutterstock