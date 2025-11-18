Tesla Rival Xpeng To Release 3 Robotaxi Models, Says Technology Does Not Depend On LiDAR — Optimus Rival IRON Could Be A 'Tour Guide'

Xpeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) has said that it has three new Robotaxi models in the pipeline at the company's third-quarter earnings call amid an autonomous driving push.

Three Robotaxi Models To Be Released Next Year

"In 2026, XPeng plans to launch 3 Robotaxi models," Xpeng CEO and co-founder He Xiaopeng said during the earnings call with investors and analysts on Monday. The CEO added that the company's autonomous driving software does not "depend on high-definition maps or LiDAR."

He said that the company's pilot Robotaxi operations would begin in China next year. Xpeng will also "open source its VLA [Vision-Language-Action autonomous driving system] 2.0 model to global commercial partners," the CEO said in the call, opening doors for licensing opportunities for Xpeng.

German automaker Volkswagen "will be the initial launch customer for the VLA 2.0 model," he said.

It's worth noting that Xpeng will offer its Robotaxi service in 2026 through Chinese tech giant Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s (NYSE:BABA) Amap mapping platform.

IRON Humanoid Robot To Be Used As Tour Guide

On the humanoid robot front, the CEO shared that "IRON will be first deployed in commercial scenarios, providing services like tour guiding, retail assistance and patrols," once it reaches the targeted mass production in 2026. He also said that the company could sell over "1 million units annually" by 2030. IRON could also be deployed in Xpeng's stores and factories.

The automaker had recently revealed the robot during an event, drawing comparisons with Tesla Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Optimus line of Humanoid robots, which CEO Elon Musk had said would represent more than 80% of Tesla's future value.

