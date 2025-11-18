'Baby Shark Dance' Tops YouTube With 16.4 Billion Views, But Pinkfong's Earnings Remain Far Behind Viral Fame

Despite amassing 16.4 billion views on YouTube, the viral children's hit "Baby Shark Dance" has generated far less revenue than expected for its creator, Pinkfong.

Viral Hit Falls Short Of Expected Fortune

"Baby Shark Dance" is the catchy children's song that has dominated YouTube, owned by Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google for nearly a decade. It is the platform's most-watched video.

Yet the South Korean company behind the viral hit, Pinkfong, has earned far less than the video's fame might suggest, reported the Wall Street Journal.

Last year, the company generated roughly $67 million in revenue, including earnings from YouTube, with an operating profit of about $13 million.

YouTube Rules Limit Kids' Content Revenue

The disparity between views and earnings stems from YouTube's strict "Made for Kids" rules.

Following a 2019 settlement with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission over the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act, YouTube barred personalized ads and disabled comments and notifications for children's videos, severely limiting monetization.

Garrett Johnson, a Boston University researcher, estimates that without these restrictions, "Baby Shark" could generate two to three times more revenue for Pinkfong, the report said.

Global Phenomenon

The song, available in 25 languages, has drawn audiences worldwide, with the U.S. leading in views and Brazil delivering the most likes.

After delaying its IPO in 2019, Pinkfong went public on South Korea's Kosdaq, with shares rising about 37% to roughly $36 each on Tuesday midmorning trading, giving the company a market value of $504 million. With the funds from the IPO, the company is expected to fund new content, with Pinkfong planning three new titles by 2028.

