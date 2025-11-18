Michael Burry Set To Be Interviewed By 'Big Short' Author Michael Lewis 'Very Soon' — What You Should Know

Michael Burry, the investor who famously predicted the 2008 housing crisis, is set to appear on Michael Lewis' podcast to mark the anniversaries of "The Big Short" book and film.

Burry Joins Michael Lewis For Anniversary Podcast

On Monday, Burry took to X, formerly Twitter, that he will be interviewed by Lewis as part of a special series titled "Against the Rules: The Big Short Companion."

The episodes coincide with the 10th anniversary of the 2015 movie and the 15th anniversary of Lewis's bestselling book.

"Author Michael Lewis has a terrific podcast called Against the Rules," he said, adding that it is available on Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) , Spotify Technologies SA (NYSE:SPOT) , etc.

"Michael is interviewing me very soon for the 10th anniversary of the movie $TheBigShort and the 15th anniversary of his book. This will be part of a series of podcasts called Against the Rules: The Big Short Companion," Burry wrote, highlighting the upcoming release of an audiobook narrated by Lewis himself.

Celebrating The Big Short Legacy

The original The Big Short film, released in December 2015, dramatized the events leading up to the 2008 financial crisis, starring Christian Bale, Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling and Brad Pitt.

It was based on Lewis's 2010 book, which detailed how Burry and other investors profited from the collapse of the U.S. housing market.

Scion Fund Closure And The Latest Market Bets

Separately, Burry has officially closed his hedge fund, Scion Asset Management, LLC, which was terminated as an SEC-registered investment adviser on Nov. 10, 2025.

Before winding down, filings revealed Burry held significant bearish positions against AI-focused companies, including Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) . This suggests a continued cautious outlook on high-flying tech stocks.

The company ranks in the 98th percentile for Growth and the 92nd percentile for Quality on Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings, underscoring its strong performance compared with industry peers.

Photo Courtesy: Hamdi Bendali on Shutterstock.com

