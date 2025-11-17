Nvidia Earnings Are The 'Super Bowl' For The Entire Market, Could Trigger A Massive Shift: 'You're Going To Be Able To Hear A Pin Drop'

Nvidia Corp's (NASDAQ:NVDA) upcoming earnings are being billed as one of the most consequential market moments of the year.

Analysts Call Nvidia's Earnings The ‘Super Bowl' Of Tech

With Nvidia set to report on Wednesday, Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives says the stakes couldn't be higher.

Speaking with CNBC on Monday, he describes the event as "a Super Bowl not just for tech," but for the entire market, adding that trading floors worldwide will go silent as investors wait for the numbers.

Ives said that Nvidia's dominance is unmatched, calling CEO Jensen Huang the "godfather of AI" and noting that global demand for the company's chips is running roughly 12-to-1, meaning supply remains the only true bottleneck.

“It all comes down to on Wednesday night, you’re going to be able to hear a pin drop on trading floors around the world,” Ives stated.

Gene Munster Says Wall Street Is Still Underestimating Nvidia's Growth

On the same segment, Deepwater Asset Management's Gene Munster pushed back on the assumption that Nvidia merely needs to beat lofty expectations.

He pointed to Huang's roadmap revealed at the company's GTC conference, where the CEO outlined a pathway to roughly $500 billion in revenue.

Munster says that guidance implies about 54% growth next year—well above the 41% currently expected by Wall Street.

That gap is critical, he noted, suggesting Nvidia doesn't need to top 54% this week, but it does need to signal it can outperform analyst targets.

Competition Isn't Nvidia's Immediate Threat: Analysts

When asked whether a rival could suddenly leapfrog Nvidia with a superior AI chip, Munster dismissed that concern for the near term, saying meaningful competition is unlikely within the next six quarters.

Both analysts argued the AI cycle is still early, comparing today's environment to the "third inning" of a long-term technological shift.

Munster also downplayed the high-profile stock sales by investors like Peter Thiel and SoftBank Group (OTC:SFTBF) (OTC:SFTBY) , framing them as profit-taking—not a sign that Nvidia's run is nearing its end.

Nvidia Q3 Revenue Forecast Hits $54.8 Billion

Analysts project Nvidia will post third-quarter revenue of $54.84 billion, up from $35.08 billion in the same period last year, according to Benzinga Pro data.

The chipmaker has topped Wall Street's revenue expectations for 12 consecutive quarters.

Nvidia previously forecast third-quarter revenue between $52.92 billion and $55.08 billion.

On Monday, Nvidia closed at $186.60, down 1.88% on and fell further to $185.33 in after-hours trading. The company sits in the 98th percentile for Growth and the 92nd percentile for Quality on Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, highlighting its robust performance relative to industry peers.

Photo by gguy via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.