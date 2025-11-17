Ford Brings 'Add To Cart' Used Car Buying To Amazon's Website

Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) is expanding its online retail presence by partnering with Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) to sell its "Blue Advantage" certified used vehicles directly through Amazon's e-commerce site — making Ford the second major automaker to tap into the retail giant's massive customer base.

Hyundai Motor Co. already sells new vehicles on the Amazon Autos portal. Still, Ford is starting with certified used cars only, reflecting its strategy to enhance convenience while supporting traditional dealerships.

Through Amazon Autos, shoppers can browse inventory, secure financing, and complete their purchase using the familiar "add to cart" feature, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

Customers will then pick up their vehicles from participating Ford dealerships. Ford has launched the program with dealers in Los Angeles, Seattle, and Dallas, and plans nationwide expansion as roughly 200 of its 2,800 U.S. dealers have already shown interest.

Meanwhile, Ford Motor stock has gained 32% year to date. On October 23, the company reported stronger-than-expected third-quarter results, delivering earnings of 45 cents per share, above estimates of 36 cents. Revenue climbed to $47.18 billion, beating expectations and improving from a year ago. Losses in the Model e EV unit widened to $1.4 billion, though Europe helped drive volume gains.

Ford CEO Jim Farley had warned against a skilled auto technician crisis in the U.S., saying the company alone has 5,000 open service bays without workers despite offering $120,000-a-year jobs that take years to master. He stressed that failing to train the next generation threatens U.S. industry and even national defense, calling technical talent a "self-defense" issue.

Farley has repeatedly highlighted Ford's technician shortage, noting that over 6,000 dealership service bays previously sat empty, while the company also faces mounting recall challenges, which have climbed to 134 for 2025. Despite the strain, Farley remains optimistic, arguing that solving recall and repair gaps represents Ford's most enormous near-term improvement opportunity.

Ford’s move coincided with consumers’ shift toward online car-buying platforms like Carvana Co (NASDAQ:CVNA) and CarMax Inc (NYSE:KMX) , seeking a faster, hassle-free process, especially as new-car prices average over $50,000.

Ford aims to keep buyers engaged in its ecosystem for ongoing service and future purchases.

All vehicles sold through Amazon will feature fixed, no-haggle pricing, multi-point inspections, and limited warranties of up to one year or 12,000 miles.

Price Action: F stock is trading lower by 1.08% to $13.05 at last check on Monday.

Photo: Shutterstock