Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) is expanding its artificial intelligence footprint through a long-term partnership with FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI) , while also advancing a major training initiative within the United Kingdom’s National Health Service.

Together, the announcements show how the software maker is moving its AI platform into sectors that rely heavily on data and operational precision.

FTAI will incorporate Palantir’s Artificial Intelligence Platform into its global maintenance network to streamline production schedules, enhance internal parts management, and automate routine processes.

Also Read: Palantir Hits Brakes After Record Run: Stock Hits’ Technical Correction’ After 10% Slide — CEO Says ‘We Have The Most Baller’ Company

COO David Moreno stated that the company’s Maintenance, Repair, and Exchange program already leverages technology, and integrating Palantir’s tools will help accelerate turnaround times and support its pursuit of a 25% market share. Early signs from FTAI’s facilities suggest the AI platform can help the company scale efficiently as its customer base grows.

Ted Mabrey, Palantir’s commercial chief, stated that the agreement demonstrates how AI-backed decision-making tools can enhance performance across large industrial workflows. He said pairing Palantir software with FTAI’s maintenance strategy could reshape how the engine lessor serves the aftermarket.

NHS Partnership Expands AI Training

In the U.K., Palantir is working with Multiverse to train NHS employees on the NHS Federated Data Platform, which consolidates clinical and operational data into a single system.

The new apprenticeship programs will train staff on how to utilize the platform directly for scheduling, administration, and day-to-day clinical planning.

The first cohorts will begin in February 2026 and provide role-specific instruction across analytics, administration, and care delivery. Palantir executive Louis Mosley noted the platform has already helped accelerate surgeries and reduce delays in participating trusts.

Price Action: PLTR shares were trading lower by 1.33% to $171.70 at last check Monday. FTAI was up 1.90%.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo by Michael Vi via Shutterstock