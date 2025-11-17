Alibaba Unlocks New Value With Qwen AI Push, Singles' Day Sales Surge And Shares Climb

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is unlocking more value across its business by aggressively pushing its Qwen artificial intelligence ecosystem to consumers and developers. The company officially launched its Qwen mobile app — marketed as "the best personal AI assistant" — as a free gateway to chat, navigation, shopping, and professional productivity tools.

Built on Alibaba Cloud's open-source Qwen model family, the app quickly gained traction in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) app stores, with heavy traffic causing delays for some users, SCMP reported on Monday.

By removing subscription fees that are standard among rivals like OpenAI, Anthropic, ByteDance's Doubao, and Zhipu AI, Alibaba is aiming to accelerate mass adoption and strengthen its competitiveness in the crowded AI space.

This "free-for-all" strategy allows Alibaba to monetize user activity through cloud services and data-driven improvements.

At the same time, Alibaba Cloud is making its AI infrastructure more accessible by slashing prices for its trillion-parameter Qwen3-Max model by roughly 50%, including additional discounts for non-peak batch processing. The model has already demonstrated competitive performance, topping a cryptocurrency investment challenge against leading U.S. and Chinese AI systems, SCMP reported on Friday.

Alibaba stock has gained over 81% year to date as its cloud unit and AI models gain traction.

Alibaba's value-unlocking strategy extends into commerce. During this year's Singles' Day shopping festival, more than 34,000 brands on Taobao and Tmall doubled their sales, with thousands achieving triple- and even five-fold growth — the strongest performance for Tmall in four years. The company says this reaffirms Alibaba's platforms as the primary gateway to Chinese consumers, even in a sluggish economy, SCMP reported on Monday.

BABA Price Action: Alibaba Group Holding shares were up 2.55% at $157.70 at the time of publication on Thursday.

