Elon Musk, the founder of xAI, has revealed the latest model of his AI venture, xAI’s Grok 5, with a staggering 6 trillion parameter model and a higher intelligence density in 2026.

Grok 5 Trained On Multimodal Data

On Friday, Musk, in conversation with billionaire investor Ron Baron, discussed the new features of Grok 5 at Baron Capital’s annual investment conference.

According to Musk, this will be the largest model as compared to Grok 3 and Grok 4, which are based on a 3 trillion parameter model.

He also stated that the quality of data on which Grok 5 is being trained is “inherently multimodal.” This would integrate text, images, video, and audio, enabling advanced real-time tool use and vision, marking a significant advancement in artificial general intelligence (AGI) pursuits for 2026. He also stated that Grok 5 would be able to understand real-time video.

Musk also said that Grok 5 would launch in the first 3 months of 2026 instead of the planned end-of-2025 release. Musk said the new model will be "extremely" intelligent and fast, adding that he believes there's roughly a 10% chance it could reach human-level intelligence.

Michael Dell, the CEO of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) , shared the video of the same on X and said, “2026 is going to be exciting!”

AGI Claims Face Skepticism

In September, Elon Musk said he now believes xAI could reach AGI with Grok 5, a milestone he previously thought unlikely. His comments came after a user on X shared data showing Grok 4's strong performance on the ARC-AGI leaderboard, which evaluates an AI's ability to reason and solve novel problems compared to models like ChatGPT.

However, according to former Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) senior director of AI and OpenAI founding member Andrej Karpathy, AGI is still several years away and nowhere near the leap that some industry leaders claim.

Analyst Hails xAI Growth

Musk’s announcement signifies a major leap in AI technology, with Grok 5 surpassing its predecessors, Grok 3 and 4, in both parameters and intelligence density.

JPMorgan's Brenda Duverce likens xAI's surge since its July 2023 launch to "the fervor of the 1960s space race." Backed by more than $22 billion in funding and a $113 billion valuation, the company is fueled by a "move fast, fix things" ethos — a tongue-in-cheek rewrite of Silicon Valley's old slogan. By embedding Grok into X, the platform becomes a massive, real-time testing ground for "truth-seeking companions," offering tailored insights to more than 600 million users.

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.