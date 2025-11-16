Weekend Tech Round-Up: Apple's WeChat Deal, Nvidia's AI Chip Dilemma And More

From Apple’s intriguing deal with Tencent’s WeChat to Nvidia’s AI chip export challenges, the tech world was buzzing with news this week.

Here’s a quick recap of the top five tech stories that made headlines.

Apple’s WeChat Deal Raises Eyebrows

Jim Cramer, the renowned market commentator, expressed surprise over the lack of investor reaction to the new deal between Apple Inc. and Tencent. Cramer took to social media to question why Apple’s stock wasn’t reacting more strongly to the company’s 15% cut from WeChat mini-games.

Nvidia Under Pressure Over AI Chip Exports

Nvidia AI chip exports to China are facing potential curbs, with Amazon and Microsoft reportedly supporting new U.S. legislation that could further restrict these exports. The two tech giants are backing the Gain AI Act, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Meta’s AI Chief Scientist Plans Exit

Yann LeCun, the chief artificial intelligence scientist at Meta, is reportedly planning to leave the company to establish his own startup. This move comes amid CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s efforts to revamp Meta’s AI strategy to compete with industry leaders like OpenAI and Google.

Apple’s $230 iPhone Pocket Sparks Debate

Popular tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee, also known as MKBHD, criticized Apple’s new $230 “iPhone Pocket,” calling it a test of brand loyalty. Brownlee suggested that the product is a litmus test for people who will buy or defend anything Apple releases.

Google Commits $6.4B For AI, Data Center Expansion In Germany

Alphabet, Google’s parent company, has committed 5.5 billion euros ($6.41 billion) for infrastructure and data center capacity in Germany. The investment includes a new data center in Dietzenbach, near Frankfurt.

