Weekend Round-Up: Reddit Co-Founder's EV Push, Tesla's Showroom Fire And More

The past week has been a rollercoaster ride in the tech and auto sectors. From Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian’s push for electric vehicles to a fire incident at a Tesla showroom in France, there’s a lot to catch up on.

Let’s dive into the top stories of the week.

Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian’s EV Push

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian has expressed his views on the global rise in EV adoption. He responded to a post by Jan Rosenow, an Oxford University professor, who shared data from the International Energy Agency (IEA) showing that one in five cars sold worldwide is now electric. Ohanian encouraged people to “Make things people love, keep going, change the world,” highlighting the growth of EVs in the last decade.

Elon Musk’s Reaction to Waymo’s Fleet Size

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, had a sarcastic response to Alphabet Inc.’s Waymo’s announcement of its updated fleet size. Waymo’s fleet of Robotaxis now stands at 2,500 across multiple cities. Musk’s reaction to this milestone? “Rookie numbers,” he said.

Fire Incident At Tesla Showroom In France

A fire broke out at a Tesla showroom in Pennes-Mirabeau, France, resulting in significant losses. Despite the efforts of nearly 50 firefighters, over 24 Tesla vehicles were destroyed in the blaze.

General Motors Begins Production Of Chevrolet Bolt EV

General Motors has started production of the Chevrolet Bolt EV, its most affordable electric vehicle in the U.S. The vehicle, which boasts a 255-mile range and faster charging than the previous model, is set to arrive at dealerships in January.

Ford CEO Hails Tesla And Chinese Rivals’ EV Technology

Jim Farley, CEO of Ford Motor, has praised the EV technology of Tesla and Ford’s Chinese competitors. Farley’s comments came after his team dismantled a Tesla Model 3, revealing that the Mustang Mach-E had over 1.6km more electrical wiring than the Tesla.

