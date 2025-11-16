Tim Cook's Potential Successor, China's iPhone 17 Demand And More: This Week In Appleverse

It’s been an eventful week for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) , with significant developments in leadership, streaming, and market performance. Here’s a quick recap of the key stories.

Ross Gerber Urges Apple Leadership Overhaul

Investor Ross Gerber is advocating for a substantial change at Apple. He proposed a new leadership and a potential collaboration with Google’s AI to redefine the company’s future.

“Apple needs new leadership. Tim has been phenomenal for a long time but it's time for change,” Gerber stated, implying that fresh leadership might be necessary for Apple to remain competitive in the rapidly evolving tech industry.

Apple CEO Tim Cook Could Reportedly Step Down

Apple is reportedly preparing for a leadership transition, with the board and senior executives intensifying discussions around identifying a successor for Tim Cook.

Cook, who took over from Steve Jobs in 2011, could hand over the role as soon as next year, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the discussion.

Apple Drops The MLS Paywall

Apple made a significant move in the streaming sector by removing the paywall for Major League Soccer (MLS) games. This change could potentially boost subscriber and advertising growth.

Apple secured the rights to MLS games as part of a $2.5 billion deal in 2022. The company currently offers some games to Apple TV subscribers, while the rest are behind an additional paywall called MLS Season Pass.

China Crowds Rush Apple Stores Again After Iphone 17 Launch

Apple Inc.’s latest iPhone lineup has sparked a rapid resurgence in China, indicating that premium demand remains strong despite a broader smartphone market downturn.

The iPhone sales surged 22% year-over-year in the first month after the iPhone 17 series launch, even as the wider market continued to decline.

Apple And Tesla Supplier Stock Climbs

STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) saw a rise in its stock after CEO Jean-Marc Chery projected a normal start to 2026, despite a weaker-than-expected recovery this year.

Chery estimated a 10%-11% drop in first-quarter revenue from the upcoming fourth quarter, which the company forecast at $3.28 billion, reflecting about 20% year-over-year growth.

