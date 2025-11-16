Ross Gerber Urges Apple Leadership Overhaul, Suggests Replacing Siri With Google's Gemini AI For Future Growth

Investor Ross Gerber is calling for a major shift at Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), suggesting that new leadership and a partnership with Google's AI could redefine the tech giant's future.

Gerber Calls For Apple CEO Tim Cook To Step Aside

On X, Gerber wrote, "Apple needs new leadership. Tim has been phenomenal for a long time but it’s time for change."

He is signaling that Apple may need fresh leadership to stay competitive in the rapidly evolving tech landscape.

Investor Urges Apple To Replace Siri With Google Gemini AI

Gerber added, "Apple and Google working together is destiny. Kill Siri. Ask Gemini."

The comments specifically target Apple's voice assistant, Siri, urging the company to consider Google's Gemini AI as a replacement.

His inclusion of stock tickers $AAPL and $GOOG underscores the potential market implications of such a strategic move.

Apple Leadership Transition: Cook's Successor And Management Shake-Up

On Saturday, Apple reportedly ramped up preparations for a leadership transition, with the board and senior executives intensifying discussions about identifying Tim Cook's successor.

While no formal decision was announced, insiders said planning had become more active, and John Ternus, senior vice president of hardware engineering, was widely seen as the likely candidate.

In July, the company experienced a broader management reshuffle as Jeff Williams, Cook's longtime deputy, announced his retirement, leaving no immediate replacement in place.

Despite challenges such as AI missteps, an aging product lineup, and a 16% drop in shares that year, the board continued to back Cook, who had overseen a roughly 1,500% share increase since becoming CEO in 2011.

Apple's leadership increasingly recognized the need for change, with services chief Eddy Cue warning internally that the company risked following in the footsteps of BlackBerry or Nokia if it failed to adapt to evolving technology trends.

