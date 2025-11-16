Sundar Pichai's Cryptic Emoji Sends Gemini 3 Release Speculation Soaring In $800,000 Polymarket Bets

A playful emoji from Alphabet Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) CEO Sundar Pichai in a post on X collided with soaring prediction-market odds, fueling speculation that the company may be preparing to unveil its next major AI model, Gemini 3, far sooner than expected.

Prediction Market Odds Surge As Traders Bet On November 22 Gemini 3 Release

Anticipation around Google's upcoming Gemini 3 model spiked after a screenshot from the prediction platform Polymarket showed bettors assigning a 69% probability that the model will be released by Nov. 22, with more than $800,000 wagered.

The market, labeled "Gemini 3.0 released by…?", quickly became one of the platform's most-traded tech events.

Pichai's Emoji Fuels Speculation After Alphabetting Highlights The Market

On Friday, the post was shared on X by the tech account Alphabetting, which wrote, "Prediction markets are betting on Gemini 3 release next week $GOOG."

Pichai responded with "🤔" emoji — a move that set off a wave of online chatter.

Google Expands Gemini AI Across Chrome, Android And Veo 2

In 2025, Google integrated its Gemini AI into Chrome, enabling webpage summarization, tab navigation, and access to services like Calendar, YouTube, and Maps.

CEO Pichai called it a new era in web browsing.

Earlier, Google granted Gemini access to Android apps, including messages and WhatsApp, raising privacy concerns.

The company also expanded Veo 2, a text-to-video generator for Gemini Advanced users, allowing creation of 720p, eight-second clips with realistic motion for TikTok and YouTube.

