Tesla Owner Says Car Drove His Wife To Hospital All The Way After She Got Into Labor Unpredictably: 'Definitely A Great Car'

A Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) owner shared how the automaker's Full Self-Driving (FSD) system helped his wife in a critical moment as she went into labor.

Definitely A Great Car

On Monday, November 11, a user going by Ikechi, on the social media platform X, shared how his Tesla drove his wife to the hospital by itself. "My wife got into labour unpredictably early and had to get herself to the hospital before I could," Ikechi shared, adding that the car drove her there while she was experiencing contractions. "Definitely a great car," the user said in the post.

Tesla's AI Lead Weighs In

Quoting the post, Tesla's Autopilot and AI Software VP, Ashok Elluswamy, shared his thoughts. "Teslas are trending to become an essential need," Elluswamy said in the post.

Andrej Karpathy Hails FSD

Tesla's former AI lead, Andrej Karpathy, also praised the company's FSD system with the HW4 hardware on his Model X, calling it "flawless" in a recent social media post. "Basically… I'm amazed – it drives really, really well, smooth, confident, noticeably better than what I'm used to on HW3," Karpathy said, also comparing the FSD to a magnetic levitation train.

On the other hand, Tesla has been under investigation by NHTSA, which launched a probe into 2.88 million vehicles made by the automaker. The investigation comes after NHTSA said it reviewed multiple reports of traffic violations, as well as accidents involving Tesla vehicles on FSD or Autopilot.

Elon Musk Says Optimus Could Help Japan's Labor Woes

Meanwhile, Tesla CEO Elon Musk touted the company's Optimus line of robots as a potential solution to Japan's labor shortage woes. "Optimus will be great for Japan," the billionaire said.

He had earlier touted the robot as an "infinite money glitch" that would also be able to perform surgical procedures and enable A universal basic income and replace jobs.

