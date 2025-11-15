Apple CEO Tim Cook Could Reportedly Step Down As Soon As Next Year— Inside iPhone Maker's Push To Position John Ternus As Successor

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is reportedly ramping up preparations for a leadership transition, with the board and senior executives intensifying discussions around identifying Tim Cook's successor.

Apple Steps Up CEO Succession Talks

Cook, who took over from Steve Jobs in 2011, could hand over the role as soon as next year, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the discussion.

While no formal decision has been announced, insiders told the publication that the planning has become more active and deliberate.

Apple did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment.

John Ternus Seen As The Leading Contender

According to the report, senior vice president of hardware engineering John Ternus is widely viewed inside Apple as the most likely successor.

Ternus, a longtime engineering leader who oversees flagship products including the iPhone and Mac, is said to have gained strong support across Apple's leadership ranks.

Sources told the publication that Cupertino is unlikely to reveal a new CEO before its late-January earnings report, which covers the crucial holiday quarter.

Cook Would Leave On A High Note As Apple Extends Earnings Streak

The succession discussions come as Apple continues to outperform Wall Street expectations.

In October, the company posted $102.47 billion in fiscal fourth-quarter revenue, topping analyst forecasts and reported earnings of $1.85 per share, beating estimates for the 11th straight quarter.

Revenue rose 8% year over year, with double-digit earnings growth driven by strong performance in the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

If Cook steps down in 2025, he would conclude a transformative 14-year tenure marked by Apple's expansion into services, wearables, and custom silicon.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings place AAPL in the 95th percentile for Growth and 84th for Quality, underscoring the company's strong performance compared with industry peers.

