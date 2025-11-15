Mark Zuckerberg-Led Meta To Reportedly Grade Employees On 'AI-Driven Impact' As Big Tech Declares Human-AI Hybrid Work 'No Longer Optional'

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is reportedly preparing to evaluate employees based on their ability to drive results using artificial intelligence.

Meta To Make AI Skills A Core Expectation By 2026

On Thursday, Janelle Gale, Meta's head of people, told staff that "AI-driven impact" will become a "core expectation" starting in 2026, reported Business Insider, citing an internal memo.

The Mark Zuckerberg-led company will assess how effectively workers leverage AI to boost productivity, build internal tools, and deliver measurable improvements.

While individual AI usage won't factor into formal reviews in 2025, employees are being encouraged to call out AI-enabled wins in their self-evaluations.

A Meta spokesperson told the publication that it is a well-known internal priority to integrate AI into day-to-day workflows.

Meta did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

Big Tech Races Toward AI-Native Workforces

Meta's move mirrors a broader industry trend as major tech firms, including Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) , pivot toward mandatory AI adoption.

Microsoft executives have reportedly told managers that using AI is "no longer optional," while Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) CEO Sundar Pichai said employees must fully embrace AI for the company to stay competitive.

Financial Strength Fuels Meta's AI Ambitions

Meta's AI pivot comes on the heels of strong third-quarter earnings. The company posted adjusted earnings of $7.25 per share and reported $51.24 billion in revenue, up 26% year-over-year and ahead of Wall Street expectations.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that META remains on a downward trajectory across short, medium, and long-term periods, with additional performance details available here.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

