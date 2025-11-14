SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES) will launch its U.S.-based Post-Quantum Root of Trust on November 21, 2025, creating sovereign infrastructure for issuing and managing quantum-resistant digital identities and PKI services.

The platform is aimed at U.S. enterprises and government agencies seeking locally controlled, quantum-secure certificate issuance, lifecycle management, and hardware-anchored device provisioning across IoT, industrial systems, telecom, and cloud environments.

Alignment With Federal PQC Standards

Built on SEALSQ’s INeS platform, the system supports secure onboarding, scalable credential management, and remote lifecycle operations.

Starting November 21, organizations can generate CNSA 2.0–compliant Post-Quantum Certificates to prepare for upcoming federal PQC mandates.

The Root of Trust integrates with SEALSQ’s semiconductor lineup, including the Quantum Shield QS7001, and supports hybrid classical-and-PQC trust models aligned with NIST standards.

Expanding Secure Space and IoT Networks

SEALSQ is also collaborating with WISeSat, part of WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKEY) , to secure WISeSat’s satellite constellation with a post-quantum-ready trust layer.

The initiative supports U.S. demand for trusted space assets and resilient supply chains across terrestrial and orbital IoT networks.

CEO Commentary

“Our mission is simple… secure the digital ecosystem with technology that’s built to last,” said Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ. “Deploying a Post-Quantum Root of Trust on American soil underscores our dedication to fortifying U.S. cybersecurity and shielding critical ecosystems from quantum-era threats.”

Organizations will be able to issue quantum-resistant certificates and launch pilot programs through the INeS IoT Security Platform beginning November 21.

Price Action: LAES shares were trading lower by 0.51% to $4.845 at last check Friday.

