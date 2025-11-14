OUTFRONT And Google DeepMind Turn New York Subway Into A Citywide AI Art Studio

New York's transit system is becoming a citywide art hub under ‘Imagine If…', a partnership between OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) and Alphabet Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google DeepMind.

The program invites subway riders to submit imaginative prompts that are instantly turned into AI-generated visuals.

Commuters can scan QR codes throughout subway stations to participate, with select entries later reinterpreted by local artists and shown on thousands of digital screens.

As the initiative unfolds, organizers aim to create a shared creative moment across all boroughs.

Five New York artists—Lauren Camara, Ariana Cimino, Molly Goldfarb, Subway Doodle and Jeff Wave—will transform selected community submissions using Google DeepMind's Veo video model.

OUTFRONT's Chad Shackelford said the effort highlights creativity in public spaces, while Google DeepMind's Matthieu Lorrain emphasized AI's role in collaborative art.

The project culminates Dec. 14 in Times Square, where standout pieces will appear on OUTFRONT's Two Times Square display. Artist Subway Doodle said the campaign encouraged him to explore how generative AI can complement traditional creativity.

Price Action: OUT shares closed 1.07% higher at $21.70 on Thursday.

