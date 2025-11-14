Outfront Media, Inc. logo on a mobile phone screen.
November 14, 2025 9:16 AM 1 min read

OUTFRONT And Google DeepMind Turn New York Subway Into A Citywide AI Art Studio

by Akanksha Bakshi Benzinga Editor
Follow

New York's transit system is becoming a citywide art hub under ‘Imagine If…', a partnership between OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) and Alphabet Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google DeepMind.

The program invites subway riders to submit imaginative prompts that are instantly turned into AI-generated visuals.

Commuters can scan QR codes throughout subway stations to participate, with select entries later reinterpreted by local artists and shown on thousands of digital screens.

Also Read: This REIT Just Raised Its Dividend And Outlook

As the initiative unfolds, organizers aim to create a shared creative moment across all boroughs.

Five New York artists—Lauren Camara, Ariana Cimino, Molly Goldfarb, Subway Doodle and Jeff Wave—will transform selected community submissions using Google DeepMind's Veo video model.

OUTFRONT's Chad Shackelford said the effort highlights creativity in public spaces, while Google DeepMind's Matthieu Lorrain emphasized AI's role in collaborative art.

The project culminates Dec. 14 in Times Square, where standout pieces will appear on OUTFRONT's Two Times Square display. Artist Subway Doodle said the campaign encouraged him to explore how generative AI can complement traditional creativity.

Price Action: OUT shares closed 1.07% higher at $21.70 on Thursday.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo by viewimage via Shutterstock

GOOG Logo
GOOGAlphabet Inc
$272.71-2.30%
Overview
GOOGL Logo
GOOGLAlphabet Inc
$272.20-2.29%
OUT Logo
OUTOutfront Media Inc
$21.70-%
META Logo
METAMeta Platforms Inc
$598.66-1.84%
QQQ Logo
QQQInvesco QQQ Trust, Series 1
$599.37-1.48%
XLC Logo
XLCThe Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund
$111.30-0.56%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved