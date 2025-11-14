Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is doubling down on artificial intelligence, rolling out new AI tools across its global marketplaces and mobile apps to speed up cross-border trade and power more intuitive shopping experiences.

The Chinese e-commerce juggernaut is accelerating its AI strategy with smarter sourcing tools on Alibaba.com and a revamped “Qwen” mobile app designed to function more like ChatGPT while driving in-app commerce.

AI-Powered Global Trade on Alibaba.com

Alibaba’s global B2B marketplace, Alibaba.com, unveiled a new artificial intelligence tool on Friday to make cross-border trade faster and more efficient for more than 200,000 merchants who use the wholesale platform.

Operating under the group’s international commerce arm, Alibaba.com built an “AI Mode” into its online search engine so global buyers can reliably find the products they need, said Zhang Kuo, the platform’s president, SCMP reported on Friday.

Industry data from Forrester shows that more than 90% of B2B e-commerce buyers now use AI tools in their workflow.

With AI Mode, users can type natural language queries, and the system will instantly generate tailored search results and supplier recommendations.

Zhang explained that the tool automatically compares suppliers within minutes — evaluating price, production capability and other metrics — and then offers straightforward recommendations. Before this, buyers typically spent days or even weeks sourcing products, he said.

Alibaba.com launched AI Mode alongside its first CoCreate Europe trade fair in London, which focuses on small and medium-sized enterprises. The feature will become available online next month.

Monetization and Adoption Targets

Alibaba’s Accio AI sourcing engine powers AI Mode by matching buyers with the best suppliers. Zhang said Alibaba.com plans to charge for AI Mode and Accio, aiming for 1 million subscribers by March 2027, with limited free trials available.

He added that all sellers on Alibaba.com will adopt its AI tools by the end of 2025.

Revamping Mobile App for Consumer AI

Alibaba stock has gained 89% year-to-date, powered by its cloud unit and AI model integration.

A Thursday report indicated Alibaba is restructuring its mobile AI app to more closely resemble OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

The Jack Ma–founded tech giant will overhaul its “Tongyi” apps on iOS and Android, rebranding them as “Qwen” after its flagship AI model.

Over the coming months, Alibaba plans to add agentic AI features that allow users to shop directly within the app across platforms like Taobao, Bloomberg reported.

BABA Price Action: BABA stock was trading lower by 0.78% to $158.59 premarket at last check Thursday.

