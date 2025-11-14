Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian Urges People To 'Keep Going' As EVs Hit 20% of Global Sales

Reddit Inc. (NASDAQ:RDDT) co-founder Alexis Ohanian has shared his thoughts on the growth in EV adoption globally.

One In Five Cars Sold Is An EV, Says Oxford Professor

On Thursday, Jan Rosenow, an author and professor at Oxford University's Climate and Energy Policy program, shared data from the International Energy Agency (IEA), illustrating the growing EV adoption across the globe in a post on social media platform X. "Today one in five cars sold worldwide is electric," Rosenow said. He added that a decade ago, EVs played "almost no role in global car sales."

Alexis Ohanian Says ‘Keep Going’

Quoting Rosenow's post, Ohanian shared his thoughts on X. "Make things people love, keep going, change the world," he said, seemingly urging people to keep working on their products and goals, outlining the growth story of EVs in the last decade.

U.S. Demand Pullback, Tesla's Falling Sales

Despite the growth of EVs globally, the U.S. market has seen a decline in EV sales, with automakers like General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM) and Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) scaling back on EV efforts. Despite the demand pullback, GM recently kicked off production of its most affordable EV, the Chevrolet Bolt EV, in Fairfax, Kansas.

On the other hand, Ford is reportedly considering pulling the plug on the F-150 Lightning Pickup truck, which is the best-selling EV pickup in the U.S. Notably, however, Ford CEO Jim Farley said in a recent interview that he wasn't going to cede the EV race to the automaker's Chinese rivals.

"We can't walk away from EVs, not just for the US, but if we want to be a global company," he said. He had earlier predicted EV adoption in the U.S. could be around 5% during Ford's third-quarter earnings call.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) , on the other hand, continues to record a decline in sales, with European sales falling 36% in October, with the EV giant recording growth in France due to incentives. Tesla sales also fell noticeably in the Chinese market during October, despite a strong September sales performance.

