Tesla Robotaxi Rival Waymo Shares Updated Fleet Size Amid Highway Expansion — Elon Musk Says 'Rookie Numbers'

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has shared his thoughts on Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) Waymo’s announcement of its updated fleet size.

Waymo Fleet Now Has 2,500 Robotaxis

A post on the social media platform X by influencer Sawyer Merritt on Thursday detailed Waymo's current fleet size. The post broke down Waymo's 2,500-strong fleet of Robotaxis across multiple cities, including 1,000 AVs in the SF Bay Area, 700 in Los Angeles, 500 in Phoenix, 200 in Austin, and 100 in Atlanta, Georgia. Do note that the figures represent Waymo's own data.

Elon Musk Reacts

Reacting to the post by Merritt, Musk had a sarcastic response to the milestone. "Rookie numbers," the Tesla CEO said.

Notably, Musk had recently touted Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD), which is a key component of the Robotaxi operations, as a technology that could spread faster than "any technology ever." Musk had also said that Tesla could enable self-driving for "millions of pre-existing cars” via a simple software update.

Musk, during Tesla's third-quarter earnings call in October, shared that the company's Robotaxis in Austin would go driverless by the end of 2025. Musk also rolled back a major Robotaxi promise of serving half the U.S. population with Tesla Robotaxis, with the company targeting expanding into 8-10 major cities in the U.S.

Waymos Hit The Highway

Meanwhile, Waymo announced its Robotaxis would be expanding to highways in the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, as well as Phoenix. The Robotaxis will be completely driverless and will not feature an onboard safety operator, like Tesla's Robotaxis do in Austin.

