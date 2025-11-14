Jim Cramer Says Apple's 15% Cut From WeChat Mini-Games Is 'Nice Take For Nothing' — Questions Why Investors Aren't Sending The Stock Higher

On Thursday, after reports of a new deal between Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Tencent Holdings Ltd. (OTC:TCEHY) surfaced, Jim Cramer questioned why Cupertino's stock isn't reacting more strongly.

Jim Cramer Questions Market Reaction

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Cramer said, "Surprised that Apple isn’t up much on 15% take on WeChat games. That’s a nice take for nothing."

Apple closed at $272.95 on Thursday, down 0.19% and in after-hours trading edged up to $273.45, a gain of 0.18%, according to Benzinga Pro.

Tencent Confirms New 15% WeChat Mini-Game Revenue Deal

Cramer’s statement came after Bloomberg reported that Tencent reached a deal allowing Apple to take a 15% cut from purchases made inside WeChat's mini-games and mini-apps.

Tencent confirmed the arrangement during an earnings call, saying it aims to make its mini-game ecosystem "more vibrant."

The 15% rate is well below Apple's usual 30% commission. However, it creates a new revenue opportunity for the iPhone maker while easing pressure on Tencent, the report said.

Apple's Strategic Win In Key Market

The deal also helps Apple stabilize relations in China, where it faces mounting competition from local smartphone makers like Huawei Technologies and heightened regulatory scrutiny.

According to Statcounter’s October 2025 data, Apple held 23.82% of China's mobile vendor market, while Huawei was at 15.22%, Xiaomi (OTC:XIACF) (OTC:XIACY) at 11.22%, Vivo at 7.57% and Oppo at 5.41%.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings place AAPL in the 95th percentile for Growth and the 84th percentile for Quality, highlighting its strong performance relative to industry peers.

