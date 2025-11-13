Vertical Aerospace Moves Closer To Air Taxi Reality With Fresh UK Flight Approval

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE: EVTL) advanced its VX4 electric aircraft program after receiving a Permit to Fly from the UK Civil Aviation Authority, marking the company’s entry into the final transition-testing phase of its prototype flight campaign.

The authorization enables pilots to assess how the VX4 transitions from vertical lift to wing-supported flight, a key capability for electric air taxis. The company conducted its first flight of this phase on Nov. 13, marking a key step toward broader certification with UK and European regulators.

Test pilot Paul Stone completed the inaugural transition-phase flight, enabling the team to examine the aircraft's tiltrotor behavior in piloted operations. The program now builds upon earlier phases that validated hover performance, thrustborne lift, and fixed-wing flight.

Vertical's engineering teams concluded extensive simulation, ground evaluations, and preliminary flights to satisfy more than 200 Minimum Safe Aircraft requirements. The company also delivered thousands of pages of technical documentation to support ongoing certification work coordinated with both the CAA and EASA.

Also Read: Archer Aviation Joins White House Flying Taxi Program

CEO Stuart Simpso described Phase 4 as a "defining moment," noting that the team has verified core systems under significant regulatory scrutiny. He said the phase will demonstrate the VX4's tiltrotor capability and further establish readiness for commercial certification.

Vertical recently released new program visuals, including an animation showing the transition maneuver and updated cabin design features for its certification aircraft. The company expects full transition testing to conclude by the end of 2025.

Broader Business Context

In its latest quarterly update, Vertical highlighted continued progress across its testing and development roadmap, aligning with its recent comments that describe growing momentum in flight validation and project milestones.

Vertical expects a smooth path toward type certification by 2028, projecting approximately $700 million in remaining costs as it navigates the UK and European regulatory processes. The company said it continues to manage spending in line with its 2025 net operating cash outflow guidance of $110 million to $125 million.

Vertical holds approximately £89 million ($117 million) in cash, which is expected to support operations into mid-2026. The company anticipates approximately £175 million ($235 million) in operating cash outflows over the next year as it advances prototype testing and develops its certification aircraft.

EVTL Price Action: Vertical Aerospace shares were down 2.79% at $4.18 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image created using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.