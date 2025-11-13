Taiwan Semiconductor Hikes Dividend, Approves $15 Billion Spending Plan For New Chip Factories

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (NYSE:TSM) raised its third-quarter cash dividend 20% to 6 New Taiwanese dollars (roughly $0.19) per share, up from 5 New Taiwanese dollars in the previous quarter, signaling financial stability and profitability to investors.

The contract chipmaker announced Tuesday that its board approved the payout after reporting record quarterly net profit of 452.3 billion New Taiwanese dollars ($14.56 billion), or 17.4 New Taiwanese dollars per share, for July through September.

Taiwan Semiconductor set March 17, 2026, as the ex-dividend date, with payments scheduled for April 9, the Taipei Times reported on Thursday.

Since 2019, Taiwan Semiconductor has paid dividends quarterly rather than annually.

Chairman C.C. Wei will receive 43.3 million New Taiwanese dollars $1.39 million) in dividends from his 7.22 million shares. At the same time, the National Development Fund, Taiwan Semiconductor's largest shareholder with a 6.38% stake, will collect 9.92 billion New Taiwanese dollars (roughly $320 million).

Capital Plan

In addition, Taiwan Semiconductor's board approved a $14.98 billion capital appropriation plan to expand advanced and specialty technology capacity, build new fabs, and support R&D and capital spending.

Taiwan Semiconductor's third-quarter free cash flow decreased by 60.5 billion New Taiwanese dollars to an inflow of 139.4 billion New Taiwanese dollars in the quarter, due to lower operating cash flow.

The $1.5 trillion company saw its stock grow over 47% year-to-date as a key supplier of Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) .

TSM Price Action: Taiwan Semiconductor shares were down 0.32% at $289.68 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

