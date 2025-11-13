Elon Musk Says Optimus Will Be Great For Japan As Country Battles Labor Shortages

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has shared that the company's Optimus line of humanoid robots would benefit Japan, which is currently facing a labor shortage.

Optimus Will Be Great For Japan

Responding to a post on the social media platform X on Wednesday by user Warren Redlich, who proposed that the Japanese government should contact Tesla to address its labor shortage concerns by using Optimus and Cybercabs.

Musk agreed with Redlich's ideas. "Optimus will be great for Japan," the billionaire said in his response.

Is There A Labor Shortage In Japan?

The country has been grappling with labor shortages, with a research paper published in August this year by Japan's Central Bank, the Bank of Japan, highlighting that "demographic shifts that began in the 1980s are now producing acute labor shortages and persistent upward pressure on wages."

Japan's aging population and declining fertility rates are also contributing to the labor shortage in the country. However, the labor shortage is, in part, being combated by the participation of women in the workforce, as well as seniors. However, the scope of growth for senior participation is limited, the study said.

Optimus Will Enable Universal Basic Income

The comment comes as Musk had recently said that Optimus could replace jobs and enable a universal income. “Optimus will actually eliminate poverty,” Musk said. Musk had also called the Robot an "infinite money glitch," outlining that the Robot could also perform surgical procedures.

"Optimus will be an incredible surgeon. Imagine if everyone had access to an incredible surgeon," Musk said of the Robot at Tesla's third-quarter earnings call with investors.

See also: As Robots Rise, Elon Musk Pitches ‘Universal High Income’ Again: Can AI Fund Jobless Future?

Bernie Sanders Criticizes Robotics Push

Meanwhile, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) slammed the tech industry’s Robotics and AI push, warning that the companies' investments could disproportionately impact average employees. "They’re investing to replace you," Sanders said, raising alarm over the billions of dollars being spent by companies to develop the sector.

Tesla scores well on Momentum and Quality metrics, while offering satisfactory Growth, but poor Value. Tesla also has a favorable price trend in the Short, Medium, and Long term. For more such insights, sign up for Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings today!

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock