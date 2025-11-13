Apple's Latest Software Update Now Lets You Carry Your Passport Right On Your iPhone

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has introduced a new feature that allows most iPhone and Apple Watch users in the United States to store a digital copy of their U.S. passport on their devices.

Staggered Roll Out Of New Feature Across States

Apple's Digital ID feature, first introduced with iOS 26, now supports passports in addition to other government-issued IDs stored in Apple Wallet. The feature has been launched across a dozen states and Puerto Rico, with more states expected to join soon.



Users can add their passport to the Wallet app by selecting "Driver's License or ID Cards," scanning the passport's photo page and an embedded chip for verification, and completing a selfie with facial and head movements for added security.

Using the Digital ID in person functions much like Apple Pay. Users can double-click the side or Home button to open their Wallet, choose Digital ID, then hold their iPhone or Apple Watch near an identity reader. Authentication is completed through Face ID or Touch ID.

Although the feature is still in beta, Apple intends to roll it out to businesses and organizations that require age verification, both in person and online.

Significant Enhancement Of iOS 26

This new feature is a part of Apple’s ongoing efforts to enhance the capabilities of its devices. The company has been working on its satellite connectivity project for over a decade. This project aims to revolutionize the way iPhones connect to networks, and the Digital ID feature is a testament to the innovative strides Apple is making in this area.

Apple’s Digital ID is also a significant addition to the September iOS 26 release, which brought about the most dramatic redesign of iOS in over a decade. The highlight of iOS 26 is its all-new "Liquid Glass" interface — Apple's first major design overhaul since iOS 7. Emphasizing translucency, depth, and adaptive real-time reflections, the update gives nearly every element a dynamic, glass-like appearance.



Price Action: On a year-to-date, Apple Stock climbed 12.15%, as per Benzinga Pro. On Wednesday, the stock fell 0.65% to close at $273.47.

