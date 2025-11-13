Tesla's Former AI Lead Andrej Karpathy Compares FSD's 'Flawless' HW4 Drive With Magnetic Levitation Train: 'Basically... I'm Amazed'

Tesla Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TSLA) former AI lead, Andrej Karpathy, has hailed the Elon Musk-led automaker's Full Self-Driving (FSD) system.

Andrej Karpathy Compares FSD To High-Tech Maglev Train Pod

Taking to the social media platform X on Wednesday, Karpathy hailed his new Tesla Model X's FSD system powered by the HW4 hardware on board. "Basically… I’m amazed – it drives really, really well, smooth, confident, noticeably better than what I’m used to on HW3," Karpathy said in the post.

He added that the system's capabilities made him feel like he was on a "super high tech Maglev train pod," and praised the vehicle's Grok capabilities. "It negotiated incoming cars in tight lanes," Karpathy said, outlining that the system correctly recognized stop signs and safely overtook buses and handled a four-way stop sign, among other things.

"Basically a flawless drive," Karpathy said and mentioned that the FSD left him impressed. "Perfect drive, no notes." It's worth noting that Karpathy had earlier said that self-driving cars were still not solved after a decade.

Tesla FSD NHTSA Probe

Tesla has been under investigation by NHTSA for its FSD system, with the agency launching a probe into 2.88 million vehicles made by the automaker. The regulator said that it launched the investigation after reviewing multiple reports of traffic violations, as well as accidents involving Tesla vehicles on FSD or Autopilot.

Tesla Autopilot Struggles In India, Elon Musk Touts FSD

Meanwhile, Tesla's Autopilot Driving Visualization software confused a "tuk-tuk" for a motorcycle on the streets of India's Mumbai city, indicating that the EV giant may need to calibrate its software to suit the Indian roads and driving conditions better.

Elsewhere, Musk recently touted the FSD system’s capabilities, claiming that the technology could spread "faster than any technology ever." He also said that Tesla would be able to grant self-driving capabilities to most of its pre-existing cars with just a software update.

