Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) introduced major enhancements to its AI-powered process automation platform, embedding advanced AI agents directly into business workflows. The new release aims to deliver measurable business outcomes by turning AI into a core operational engine rather than a support tool.

At the center is Agent Studio, which lets organizations deploy Appian's most capable AI agents at scale. These agents can reason, manage exceptions, and act on real-time enterprise data.

Drawing on Appian's data fabric, they maintain unified data access and full governance. Users can describe objectives in natural language while the agents autonomously execute tasks, interpret unstructured data, and adjust dynamically.

Agent Studio, previewed at Appian World 2025, is now generally available. All beta users found it "intuitive or very intuitive." "Agent Studio demonstrates how AI and low-code can extend human capacity in ways that matter most," said Ryan Cox, Co-founder and VP of Acclaim Autism.

AI-Driven Application Modernization

Appian also launched Composer, now used by more than 130 organizations to build over 1,300 applications. Composer enables anyone—from business users to developers—to design and deploy modern applications quickly through an AI-guided workflow.

Enhanced Data Fabric and Security

The upgraded Data Fabric now handles up to 50 million rows with five times faster write throughput and includes transparent data encryption for stronger compliance.

Embedding AI for Real-World Results

Many organizations wasted millions on stand-alone AI chatbots that failed 95% of the time, said Michael Beckley, Appian CTO. Appian embeds AI inside workflows where it can deliver reliable, scalable results, such as processing tens of millions of insurance quotes annually, he added.

Recent Earnings

Last week, Appian reported its fiscal third-quarter results with revenue growth of 21% year over year (Y/Y) to $187.00 million, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $174.08 million. Adjusted EPS of 32 cents topped the analyst consensus estimate of 5 cents.

Price Action: APPN shares were trading higher by 2.79% to $45.46 at last check Wednesday.

