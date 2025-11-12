Michael Burry Feels Big Pain on Nvidia, Palantir: 'It Will Work Out'

"Big Short" investor Michael Burry's latest social media post revealed "Big Pain," likely resulting from his bearish positions in NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Palantir Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR).

NVDA stock is moving. Watch the price action here.

Big Short

Burry has been uncharacteristically outspoken since disclosing portfolio changes he made in the third quarter.

Read More: Kevin O’Leary Slams Trump’s $2,000 Tariff Rebate Checks: ‘Everyone Loves The Idea Of A Free Check’

His most recent social media post seems to increase transparency and imply that he is still holding a considerable amount of put options on Palantir and Nvidia.

The post shows a still image from "The Big Short" of Christian Bale, the actor who portrayed Burry, lying on the floor surrounded by papers and binders looking exhausted and stressed, reflecting intense frustration and burnout.

"Me then, me now. Oh well. It worked out. It will work out," Burry said in the post.

Burry appears to be referencing his short bet on the housing market in the late 2000's which did end up working out very well for the bearish investor.

Big Pain

He is likely stressing now over his recent large bearish positions — Burry's firm Scion Asset Management purchased 5 million puts on Palantir and 1 million puts on Nvidia in the third quarter.

Burry's previous posts were decidedly cryptic and did not reveal whether he had already closed his bearish positions or if they remained open.

This latest post makes it sound like Burry is still holding the options and has not yet closed his positions on Palantir and Nvidia – which are likely to be significantly underwater.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock