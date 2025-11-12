Turkcell, Google Ink $1 Billion Cloud And AI Infrastructure Deal

Turkcell (NYSE:TKC) on Wednesday penned a strategic multi-year partnership with Alphabet Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google Cloud.

As part of the deal, Google Cloud will launch a new cloud region in Türkiye, creating world-class digital infrastructure.

The initiative will expand Turkcell’s data center and cloud capabilities, accelerate corporate digital transformation in Türkiye and the region, and open new avenues for AI-driven innovation.

The new cloud region will bring Google Cloud’s high-performance, low-latency services, including data analytics, cybersecurity, and digital solutions, closer to local organizations, boosting innovation and efficiency.

Turkcell will use Google Cloud technologies to enhance its operations and resell solutions to enterprises, reinforcing its role in Türkiye’s digital transformation and positioning the country as a regional hub for innovation.

Dr. Ali Taha Koç, CEO, Turkcell, said, “This collaboration gives our customers seamless access to Google Cloud’s cutting-edge capabilities. This new Google Cloud region will enable enterprises to innovate faster and compete globally. As part of this partnership, Turkcell plans to invest $1 billion in data centers and cloud technologies.”

Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud, added, “This partnership signifies a strategic investment in the future of the Turkish economy, and is designed to meet the increasing demand for cloud and AI services in the country and across the region.”

Last week, Turkcell reported third-quarter EPS of 6 cents, up from 4 cents year-over-year, and sales of $1.459 billion, higher than $1.198 billion in the prior year quarter.

Price Action: TKC shares were trading lower by 0.70% to $5.690 premarket at last check Wednesday.

