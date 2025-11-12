'Wanted To Show The True Elon,' Author Andrew Sorkin Says About 2023 DealBook Summit Interview With Tesla CEO

Author and Journalist Andrew Sorkin has said that he wanted to show Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's true self during his 2023 DealBook Summit interview with the billionaire, where Musk had some choice words for advertisers threatening to pull advertising from his social media platform X.

Wanted To Show True Elon

The author, in an appearance on Boardroom's Cover Story on November 3rd, said that he "wanted to show the true Elon." He added that he wanted to showcase "different versions" of the CEO during the interview.

On Musk's comments about advertisers during the interview, Sorkin said that he wasn't upset with the CEO and that he understood that Musk was "coming from sort of a tough place."

Speaking about his prep for the interview, Sorkin recalled reading a comment made by the CEO, in which Musk claimed that his mind was "like a storm." Sorkin said that he thought "this is the moment I drop that in the conversation."

"I think the news business, across the board, oftentimes everybody feels like a character — they feel like it's black or it’s white…. everything's gray," Sorkin said during the interview.

Elon Musk Touts X's AI-Powered Ad Targeting

Recently, Musk revealed new ad targeting technology for X (formerly Twitter) that promises better personalization. He highlighted the use of the xAI's Grok for AI matching to correlate user interests with specific products or services, resulting in a significantly improved matching process.

However, John Nitti, X's global head of revenue operations and advertising innovation, reportedly quit the social media company less than a year into his role, joining several top executives leaving Musk's various ventures.

Starlink's New Affordable Plan

Meanwhile, SpaceX's satellite-powered internet company, Starlink, recently unveiled a more affordable plan priced at $40/month in the U.S., which promises unlimited data with speeds capped at 100 Mbps. The plan is currently available in select places in the U.S.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock