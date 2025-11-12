Two Top Gay Dating Apps Disappear On Apple, Android Devices In China Amid Deepening Censorship Fears

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has confirmed that China's top gay dating apps, Blued and Finka, were taken down from its App Store at the request of the country's internet regulator.

China's LGBTQ+ Community Faces Another Setback

Blued and Finka, two of China's most widely used gay dating apps, have vanished from Apple's App Store and major Android app platforms in the country, reported Wired.

The disappearance comes amid what rights advocates say is a broader effort by Beijing to restrict LGBTQ+ spaces both online and offline.

Apple told the publication that the removal was carried out "based on an order from the Cyberspace Administration of China," adding that it complies with laws in the countries where it operates.

The company said that the takedown applies to the China storefront only.

Sources familiar with the situation told CNN the decision was linked to compliance issues, with regulators accusing the apps of hosting "vulgar" or pornographic content.

Meanwhile, Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google Play Store is inaccessible in China due to the government's extensive censorship system, widely known as the "Great Firewall."

Apple and Google did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

Tightening Online Space For LGBTQ+ Expression

Blued, launched in 2012, has more than 54 million registered users worldwide, while Finka serves about 2.7 million users, according to Chinese state media.

Both apps have long provided a digital refuge for gay men in a country where same-sex marriage is not recognized and public LGBTQ+ gatherings are tightly controlled.

Although reinstatement remains possible if the companies meet regulatory demands, observers say the tightening "ideological environment" in China leaves little room for optimism, noted CNN.

Photo Courtesy: nito on Shutterstock.com

