Bernie Sanders Criticizes Robotics, AI Push Days After Calling Elon Musk's Pay Package 'Oligarchy:' 'They're Investing To Replace You'

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has slammed the tech industry's Robotics and AI push, as he warned that the companies’ work could disproportionately impact average employees.

"They're Investing To Replace You," Says Bernie Sanders

"A major transformation of the economy is happening NOW," Sanders said in a post on the social media platform X on Sunday. He added that huge investments into AI and robotics were not being made by "billionaires" to make people's lives better. "They're investing to replace you," Sanders said. He also outlined that technology should work for everyone and not just "the people who own it."

Elon Musk's Pay Package Is Oligarchy

The comments follow Sanders' criticism of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's trillion-dollar pay package receiving approval from the company's shareholders during the annual meeting last week, calling it "oligarchy."

"If you're Elon Musk, the richest man alive, Tesla gives you a $1 trillion pay package & Trump gives you a huge tax break," Sanders said, adding that the administration had appealed a court decision to provide SNAP benefits to Americans.

Elon Musk Says Robots Will Replace Jobs

Meanwhile, Musk had recently said that his company's robot Optimus could replace jobs and enable universal income. "Optimus will actually eliminate poverty," Musk said, reaffirming his confidence in the Robot. He had earlier said that the robot would represent over 80% of Tesla's future value.

Elsewhere, an internal memo from Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has showcased that the e-commerce giant reportedly plans on employing robots instead of hiring 160,000 workers to maintain the company's growth by 2027.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock