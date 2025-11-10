Tesla Rival BYD's China Factory Is 6 Times Bigger Than TSLA's Texas Gigafactory

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) rival BYD Co.'s (OTC:BYDDY) (OTC:BYDDF) production facility in Zhengzhou, China, is getting bigger.

Satellite Images Show Expansion

A series of satellite images obtained by Business Insider on Friday showcased that BYD's Zhengzhou site has grown to 22.5 square kilometers, employing roughly 60,000 workers—making it six times larger than Tesla's 3.53-square-kilometer Gigafactory in Texas, the EV maker's largest production site.

The Chinese automaker also plans to expand the factory's output to 1.8 million vehicles annually, the report said. The facility, which has doubled in size since July 2023, also features a testing track, a dune-like area to test off-road capabilities, a wade pool and a "low-friction circle" made to practice drifting, the report said.

BYD Vs Tesla

The news comes as BYD recorded consistent growth in the European market, where Tesla sales fell 10.5% during September, selling 39,837 units. Tesla also recorded a 25% decline in Italy, according to official data from authorities in the country.

Tesla also recorded a 9.9% decline in its Chinese sales during October and the company's exports from China also fell by over 32% during the same period. The company sold over 61,497 units of the Model Y and Model 3.

Meanwhile, the UK has become BYD's largest overseas market as the Chinese automaker sold 11,271 vehicles in the UK during September, much higher than the 1,150 units it sold in the region during September last year.

Photo courtesy: Cobalt S-Elino via Shutterstock