TSMC Chief CC Wei Says Nvidia CEO 'Wants More Chips' As Jensen Huang Enjoys Hotpot In Taipei And Praises The Taiwanese Foundry: 'No TSMC, No Nvidia'

During his latest trip to Taiwan, Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang strengthened ties with longtime manufacturing partner Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:TSM), blending business with camaraderie over a hotpot dinner in Taipei.

Huang's Taiwan Visit Centers On Strengthening Nvidia–TSMC Partnership

On Friday, Huang, on his fourth trip to Taiwan, met with TSMC CEO CC Wei after a string of meetings last month with top South Korean executives, including Samsung Electronics Co. (OTC:SSNLF) Chairman Lee Jae-yong and Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chairman Euisun Chun.

He met Wei over a hotpot dinner in Taipei, videos of which quickly became viral on social media.

Speaking in Taiwan, Huang highlighted the chipmaker's indispensable role in Nvidia's success, saying, "No TSMC, no Nvidia." He added that the company's AI chip demand is accelerating "month by month," prompting him to request additional wafer supply from TSMC.

See Also: Tesla's $1 Trillion Illusion: Elon Musk's Pay Package And The Robotaxi Myth

Jensen ‘Wants More Chips,' Says TSMC Chief — But Keeps Details Confidential

When asked by local media about what Huang discussed during his visit, Wei said that the Nvidia CEO "wants more chips."

Pressed on how many chips Nvidia requested, the TSMC chief smiled and said, "That's confidential," reported Money UDN, one of the leading media platforms in Taiwan.

Wei also revealed that TSMC has once again set records for both revenue and profit this year, expressing confidence that not just this year, every year from now will set a new record.

AI Boom And Export Tensions Shape Nvidia's Strategy

Huang's praise for TSMC comes amid heightened geopolitical tension after U.S. President Donald Trump announced restrictions on exporting Nvidia's advanced Blackwell AI chips abroad, citing national security concerns.

The Blackwell series remains central to Nvidia's growth strategy, with analysts estimating it could generate $5 billion to $6 billion in revenue next quarter.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings place the chipmaker in the 98th percentile for Growth and 92nd for Quality, underscoring its strong performance compared with industry peers.

Loading... Loading...

Read More:

Photo: jamesonwu1972 on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.